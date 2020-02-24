‘12 Years A Slave’: Steve McQueen says he was told “a movie with black leads wouldn’t make any money”

Steve McQueen has revealed that he was told that “a movie with black leads wouldn’t make any money” while he was making the Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave.

The director’s acclaimed 2012 film, an adaptation of Solomon Northup’s 1853 autobiography, starred Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong’o in leading roles.

The movie went on to gross over $187 million (£144.56 million) internationally at the box office. Nyong’o won Best Supporting Actress and the film itself won Best Picture among a hat-trick of triumphs at the 2014 Academy Awards, where the film earned a total of nine nominations — including Best Actor for Ejiofor.

Reflecting on the film in a new interview with The Big Issue, McQueen said that while the success of 12 Years A Slave “opened a lot of doors for other filmmakers”, he did have to field a number of concerns while making the movie.

“Everyone was telling me ‘no’ and I didn’t take any notice, just like before,” McQueen said. “I was told a movie with black leads wouldn’t make any money internationally, especially one about slavery — and that was by someone supportive of the movie!

“That picture changed a lot. I’m very grateful. The picture itself won Best Picture [at the 2014 Oscars] and I’m extremely proud of it, but it’s what came after that I’m especially proud of.

“It was a difficult film to make. Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sarah Paulson – all these people risked a lot.”

McQueen added that “sometimes you have to ruffle feathers. I think about my art and my movies, and to me it’s all about taking risks. You’ve got to throw yourself a curveball and experiment.”

McQueen’s next project, the TV series Small Axe, is set to air on the BBC later this year.