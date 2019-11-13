’13 Reasons Why’ star Katherine Langford’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene revealed

We finally get to see the 'Endgame' appearance that never was

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford’s deleted scene in Avengers: Endgame has finally been made available.

There was confusion among fans upon the movie’s release, after Langford was confirmed for a role but then never appeared in the final cut.

Now, in line with the launch of new streaming service Disney+, the scene in question has finally seen the light of day.

Langford plays Morgan Stark, the teenage daughter of Tony (Robert Downey Jr), and the new scene on Disney+, titled ‘Director’s Commentary: Tony at The Way Station’, sees a grown-up version of Morgan talking to Tony about her fate, before she reveals her pride at her father’s sacrifice.

Tony whispers “I love you 3,000” to Morgan as the scene ends.

Disney+ has had mixed reviews in its first day of business. The launch of the streaming service tied in with new Star Wars spin-off TV show The Mandalorian, which shared its first episode to mark the arrival of the new streaming service yesterday (November 12).

Simpsons fans, meanwhile, are unhappy after Disney+’s widescreen aspect ratio has cropped out a number of iconic jokes from classic episodes of the show.

Disney+ launches in the UK on March 31, 2020.

An NME review of Avengers: Endgame crowns it “the best comic book movie ever”, saying: “There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it.

“Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine. You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once.”