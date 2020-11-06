18-year-old arrested for actor Eddie Hassell’s murder

A teenager has been arrested in Grand Prairie, Texas, for the murder of The Kids Are All Right star Eddie Hassell.

As reported by Fox 4 News, 18-year-old D’jon Antone was arrested on Wednesday (November 4) with help from the US Marshal Services’ fugitive task force.

Detectives believe Antone was trying to rob Hassell, who was targeted at random. They do not know why Antone was at Hassell’s apartment complex, as Antone did not live in the vicinity nor in the city of Grand Prairie.

Antone has been charged with capital murder and is being held on $500,000 bail.

“He literally didn’t have anything on him but my keys, as far as I knew,” Hassell’s girlfriend Andrea Trester told Fox 4 News.

“His wallet was on the counter. His car keys were on my counter. I don’t understand why this happened. He was just so loved. So, so loved.”

An affidavit states a surveillance video depicted “an unknown black male believed to be in his early teens fleeing the apartment complex” in Trester’s Nissan Sentra after the shooting.

Hassell was shot dead outside Trester’s apartment on Sunday, November 1. He died at the age of 30.

The actor famously played the role of Clay in The Kids Are All Right, which also starred Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Annette Bening, Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska and was nominated for four Oscars.

He also starred in NBC series Surface and also appeared in 2010 Steve Jobs film Jobs, as well as Devious Maids, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Bones, and Longmire.