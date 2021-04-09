46 per cent of Americans would consider voting Dwayne Johnson for President in 2024

Up to 46 per cent of Americans have admitted that they would consider voting Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for President in 2024.

A new poll by Pipslay that surveyed what Americans thought about various celebrities hypothetically running for office found that the Jumanji star was by far the most popular name on the list.

Other celebs that proved popular included Angelina Jolie, with 30 per cent, Oprah Winfrey with 27 per cent and Tom Hanks with 22 per cent.

Of the 30,138 adult respondents who were polled between April 2-4, 63 per cent of them believe that Hollywood stars “would make good politicians” if they had “the political aptitude” or “the right team in place”.

It comes after Johnson last month said he would still consider a presidential run in the future if it’s “what the people wanted”.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told USA Today at the time. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people.”

He added: “So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Those comments came after he said back in 2017 that he was “seriously considering” running for president of the United States.

He made the revelation during an interview on The Ellen Show with Kevin Hart.

Hart chimed in at the time as to why he would vote for The Rock. “You know what, the world that we’re living in today, you’re seeing the real effect that genuine people like Dwayne have, and the one thing about him is he’s very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and the up selling of life on a positive level,” he said.