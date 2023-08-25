50 Cent complains about appearance on ‘The Expendables 4’ poster: “Did we run out of money?”

50 Cent has complained about his appearance on a character poster for The Expendables 4, claiming his head looks like it’s not attached to his body.

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper is starring in the film (set for release on September 22) as Easy Day, a new member of the Expendables.

“WTF did we run out of money?” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (August 23) alongside his character poster.

Advertisement

“Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body? I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH,” he added, referring to Sylvester Stallone, the lead star of The Expendables franchise.

50 Cent is one of a few new faces joining the franchise for the fourth instalment. Megan Fox has also been cast in the film as Gina, a CIA agent and the girlfriend of Jason Statham’s character, Lee Christmas.

Ocean’s Eleven star Andy García and Thai martial artist Tony Jaa have also joined the cast, along with Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Train.

Meanwhile, Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture are all reprising their respective roles as Barney Ross, Gunner Jensen, and Toll Road.

A synopsis for the fourth film reads: “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

Advertisement

Stallone, who also directed the first movie and co-wrote the first three film, announced in October 2021 that his appearance in The Expendables 4 would be his last as Barney Ross, and that Statham would be taking over as the franchise lead for future instalments.

“It’s time to be moving on,” Stallone told fans in an Instagram video recorded on his final day of shooting the film.

“This will be my last day, so I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet, you know, when something you’ve been so attached to, I guess it’s been about 12 years,” he added. “I’m ready to pass the baton on to Jason and his capable hands.”

The Rocky actor concluded by saying he was “getting ready to accept the next challenge.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone also suggested his role would be significantly smaller in The Expendables 4. “I heard it turned out pretty good,” Stallone said about the film. “Jason Statham is 80 per cent of it. He’s happy with it.”

The Expendables 4 will be released in cinemas on September 22, 2023.