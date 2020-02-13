A Batman themed restaurant is coming to London

The world’s first Batman-themed restaurant is coming to London.

Park Row is a new venture from Warner Bros, and is described as “an immersive DC-inspired restaurant experience”.

The restaurant, set to open in the spring and named after the area of Gotham that notoriously houses most Batman villains, promises the opportunity to “dine in style and find a slice of Gotham in Soho”.

Among the attractions at the restaurant are an Iceberg Lounge inspired by The Penguin, a Harley Quinn sushi bar and a speakeasy called Old Gotham City.

A new report in Forbes details that the restaurant, all 18,000 square feet of it, is set to house three bars, five different “dining environments”, and with prices starting at £45.

The next Batman film is set to star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, and come out in June of 2021.

Pattinson recently responded to a fan backlash after he angered some fans by saying that Batman “isn’t a superhero”.

“I wasn’t educated about the subject,” he told Time Out. “People got very angry about it. It’s bizarre. I still can’t understand the argument. OK, he’s a superhero, I’m sorry!”

The actor also recently explained why he hopes his role in The Batman doesn’t bring him the same level of attention as the Twilight saga in which he made his name.

“There’s a part of me that just thinks it’s impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden,” Pattinson told Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

“And now I’m hoping it won’t be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I’m kind of boring and old now.”