A ‘Cruella’ sequel is reportedly already in the works at Disney

A sequel to Cruella is already in the works at Disney, according to reports.

As noted in The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to the Emma Stone-starring film is in “early development” with the publication reporting that Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara expected to return for the follow-up.

Cruella debuted on May 28 in cinemas and on Disney+ and has earned £34 million ($48.5 million) globally so far.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said: “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date.

“The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action re-imaginings.

“We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine recently shared her new song ‘Call Me Cruella’ which was specially composed for Cruella.

‘Call Me Cruella’, features in the movie as well as on its accompanying original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album (helmed by composer Nicholas Britell).

“Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers,” Welch said in a statement about the song. “So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfilment of a long held childhood dream.

“I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”