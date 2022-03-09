A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Secret Cinema experience is coming to London

Secret Cinema has just announced a forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy experience.

The immersive cinema company will be bringing the Marvel-themed night out to London this August, with tickets going on sale next week.

Secret Cinema will include locations from both MCU films, including Contraxia, the Kyln, and encourages visitors to join the Ravagers and avoid attacks from the Nova Corps.

Advertisement

“Guardians of the Galaxy is an iconic franchise, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the creative teams to bring the spectacular world to life in a new way,” said Secret Cinema CEO Max Alexander in a statement.

“Guests will be transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and experience an evening like no other as they interact with characters in a storyline unique to them against a backdrop of sensational special effects.

“Whether they want to lead their Clan to resounding victory over their scavenger foes, or just to revel in the pleasures to be found on Contraxia, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets for Secret Cinema presents Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy – The Live Immersive Experience will go on sale next Monday (March 14), with prices starting at £59. Click here for more information.

Reviewing the Stranger Things Secret Cinema experience, NME wrote: “This is yet another success story for Secret Cinema and perhaps their biggest and best project yet.

Advertisement

“Moulin Rouge set a marker, Blade Runner brought special effects, Casino Royale was the grandest of the series. Stranger Things, however, focuses on the little things. “