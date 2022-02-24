‘a-ha The Movie’ documentary heading to UK cinemas in May

a-ha The Movie, a documentary about the Norwegian synth-pop band, will be released in UK cinemas on May 27.

The film follows a-ha over a period of four years, featuring unreleased footage and interviews with members Pål Waaktaar-Savoy, Magne Furuholmen and Morten Harket.

Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, a-ha The Movie will be shown at Dublin International Film Festival on March 3 and Glasgow Film Festival on March 4-5.

The film will then be released across the UK and Ireland in May to coincide with the band’s upcoming UK tour, where they’ll play in Liverpool, Birmingham, London and Bournemouth from May 24-28.

A synopsis for the film reads: “The documentary follows the band over a period of four extraordinary years, sharing the full story of how three young men followed their impossible dream of making it big. When ‘Take On Me’ reached Number One on Billboard in the US in 1985, buoyed by Steve Barron’s iconic sketch-animation music video, that dream came true.

“Almost 35 years after their breakthrough, a-ha still creates magic on stage with their timeless music. They tour the world but drive in separate cars and stay apart backstage. They only meet on stage, while doing the one thing they love.

“The film closely portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong individuals. This is a story of great music, big ambitions, broken friendship – and maybe forgiveness.”

A-ha The Movie is directed by Thomas Robsahm (The Greatest Thing, Modern Slavery) and Aslaug Holm (Generation Utøya).

Over the course of their career so far, a-ha have released four live albums and ten studio albums, with their latest being 2015’s ‘Cast In Steel’. An orchestral album, titled ‘True North’, is set to be released later in 2022.