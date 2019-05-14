Harry Potter and Vans reveal first look at Hogwarts themed shoes

Want some magic on your feet?

Vans has revealed the first look at a Harry Potter collaboration, after previously confirming that a Hogwarts themed shoe range was on the way.

In the first images, it’s shown that the signature colours of each Hogwarts house have been represented in different Vans designs.

Gryffindor fans are represented in the brand’s Sk8-Hi shoe, which features red and gold stripes set against black suede. It also boasts an embroidered version of the lion crest on the side of the shoe.

While Hufflepuff is represented in a subtle slip-on design, Ravenclaw reinvents the brand’s iconic Checkerboard design in blue and white with matching blue laces.

And Slytherin, meanwhile, is reflected in a green and black shoe which features the house’s villainous snake logo in the side.

You can check all the designs out below, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

“Whether goofy foot or regular stance, Gryffindor or Slytherin, the Vans x Harry Potter footwear and apparel collection will appeal to all enthusiasts of Vans and the Wizarding World,” Vans said in a statement.

The unveiling of the shoe collection comes after Vans last month teased a “magical collaboration” with the Wizarding World – marking the first time that the two brands have worked together.

“Something magical coming soon: vans.com/harrypotter,” they wrote across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Vans’ latest collaboration with a cultural giant comes after they unveiled their David Bowie collection earlier this year.

Among the special edition shoes released was the ‘Slip-On 47 VDX’ which pays tribute to Bowie’s 1971 album, ‘Hunky Dory’. The ‘Sk8-Hi’ LAO has a design paying homage to Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ era thanks to a lightning stripe on the side panel of the sneakers.

Earlier this year, rock titans Led Zeppelin also announced a new collaboration with Vans as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.