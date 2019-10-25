A huge ‘Joker’ mystery has been solved

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher has spilled the beans on a big talking point in the new film

Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher has solved one of the biggest mysteries that remained around the release of the new film.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring origin story came out on October 4.

The mystery revolved around the finale of the film, in which Arthur Fleck finds himself in an asylum, with fans wondering whether the preceding events had actually happened, or it was all a figment of Fleck’s imagination.

The scene where the Joker leaves romantic interest Sophie’s apartment to be greeted by police sirens was a particular point of discussion, with fans wondering whether he’d killed her, or it was just another thing he made up in his mind.

In an interview with /Film , Sher has put the debate to rest. “We wanted to make the interpretation of the real versus what’s not real, a part of the viewer’s experience,” the cinematographer revealed.

“For instance, his relationship to Sophie is a fantasy to him. Some people have asked me, ‘Was she killed?’ [Director Todd Phillips] makes it clear she wasn’t killed.

“Arthur is killing people who’ve wronged him in a certain way, and Sophie never wronged him. In terms of what we did visually to play with the real and not real, there are callbacks and scenes that mirror each other,” he continued.

