A new Blair Witch-themed attraction is making its way to Las Vegas this summer.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, are planning to open a new ‘Escape Blair Witch’ attraction in Vegas this July. It’s been created by Jason Egan, who also created the popular Saw escape attraction.

An official description of ‘Escape Blair Witch’ says it “is an immersive, multi-room escape experience that brings to life Lionsgate’s iconic blockbuster film franchise.

“…Players begin their journey at the Burkittsville Ranger’s Station, nestled in the Black Hills Forest, on a hunt for information into the disappearance of a few local college students.

“Do you believe in the stories about the Blair Witch? Was there an accident in the woods or did something far more sinister take place?”

learn more about ESCAPE BLAIR WITCH: https://t.co/fVmIM4fBOM — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) June 8, 2021

Creator of the experience Egan told Bloody Disgusting: “I’ve teamed up with Lionsgate once again to bring you another terrifying world to dive into this summer.”

“Do you believe in the stories about the Blair Witch? Well we’ve been working around the clock to create a top-notch, exhilarating experience where you can investigate the legend for yourself.”

Director of Blair Witch, Daniel Myrick reflected on making the film to NME for the film’s 20th anniversary in 2019, saying making it “definitely felt like uncharted territory.”

He added: “Our idea was to take a traditional documentary conceit and make it scary. We were inspired by shows like In Search Of… and The Legend Of Boggy Creek. We found that stuff really creepy. But creepy is subjective so we were worried that maybe nobody else would find it so. We really didn’t know whether anyone would be scared by it until right at the end…”

Tickets for the new Blair Witch attraction can be booked here.