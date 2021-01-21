A new ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ animated series is on the way

Classic vampire horror Dusk Till Dawn is getting an animated reboot, according to Robert Rodriguez.

The director, who worked with Quentin Tarantino on the cult B-movie, revealed the news in a new interview with SFX Magazine.

He said the origins of the show came from From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, a live-action show that aired from 2014-2016.

Advertisement

He told SFX: “I had a television network…and I needed to create programming, so Quentin and I still control the rights to it. So I went, ‘Oh, wow, I’d love to expand the story of Santánico Pandemonium, and the whole Aztec vampire lore for my network’.

“…It was an original series for my television network, action television network called El Rey, which is, you know, the place they’re trying to get to at the end of Dusk Till Dawn so it fits perfectly. That was originally why we did it, so we did three seasons of that.

“…Now we’re looking towards, we’re developing an animated Dusk Till Dawn. You’re the first person to hear that!”

Last year, fans discovered that Tarantino had been writing his own movie reviews online.

Advertisement

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director owns the New Beverley Cinema in Los Angeles and its official website posted a selection of his reviews for some vintage movies (via Reddit).

Among them are 1978 Taiwanese kung-fu film Fatal Needles vs. Fatal Fists, Peter Bogdanovich’s 1974 adaptation of Daisy Miller and 1968’s Targets. The write-ups were revealed to be in-depth, with a large amount of context about the making of the films.

The news came shortly after Tarantino announced that he was taking a step back from directing to focus on his family.