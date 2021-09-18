A new reimagining of 1980s vampire classic ‘The Lost Boys’ is in the works

A new reimagining of 1980s vampire classic The Lost Boys is on the way from Warner Bros.

The studio is making a new, reimagined take on the 1980s teen vampire classic which starred Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Alex Winter, Jami Gertz, Corey Haim and more.

The new film is set to be written by Randy McKinnon with Jonathan Entwistle on board to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (It) will star in the project, details of which are under wraps. The film is set to take place in the present day, according to reports.

Earlier the week, Chvrches covered the iconic theme music from The Lost Boys for a new Netflix film.

The band’s version of the Gerard McMann track appears on the soundtrack of the new film Nightbooks, which is released earlier this week (September 15).

Speaking about taking on the cover, the band said: “We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved.

“Cinema — horror in particular — has always been a big part of Chvrches behind the scenes. We have talked about covering ‘Cry Little Sister’ for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it.”

Chvrches released their own horror movie-inspired album, ‘Screen Violence’, last month. Reviewing the record, NME called it the trio’s “best album yet,” writing: “For all the doom and gloom that living in our digital world brings, it’s not all bad, as ‘Screen Violence’ shows.

“After all, without our devices, apps and screens, this record wouldn’t exist and, given that it’s Chvrches’ best effort yet and a glimmeringly great addition to 2021’s cultural highlights, that would be a travesty.”