Ghostface is set to be resurrected

A new Scream movie is reportedly in production.

The new film would follow 2011’s Scream 4 and, according to Bloody Disgusting, Spyglass Media is developing the next film in the series – even after the passing of creator Wes Craven.

Variety previously explained how Spyglass came to get the rights to produce a new Scream film, writing: “Spyglass Media Group was re-launched as a content company in March by former MGM topper Barber, Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic and strategic investors Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.”

It’s not yet clear whether Craven’s co-creator Kevin Williamson will be involved in the films despite having written all four Scream movies thus far.

There are also doubts over whether original characters Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox will appear in the forthcoming movie.

Fans on social media are also questioning whether the new film will follow on with the narrative of Scream 4 or serve as a remake.

A Scream TV series has been running on MTV and VH1 for three seasons (2015- 2019).

Back in 2013, Neve Campbell said she didn’t believe that a fifth Scream film would get made. “I’m not sure they’re going to make it, to be honest. If that were to come up again and they were to approach me, I’d have a chat with them about it,” she said.