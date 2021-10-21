‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ house is up for sale

The house from Wes Craven’s milestone horror film A Nightmare On Elm Street has been put on the market for $3.25 million.

The Los Angeles property was home to Freddy Kreuger’s reign of terror in the original 1984 film.

The expansive two-storey, three-bedroom house comes with its own guesthouse and pergola.

“The whole neighbourhood gets the tour bus treatment. People always get tickled when they see it,” a representative of real estate company Douglas Elliman said, as told to Los Angeles Times.

“The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist.”

The property was previously purchased in 2013 by Hustlers filmmaker Lorene Scafaria.

Last year, it was confirmed that Robert Englung, who played Kruger in the franchise, would be joining the cast of Stranger Things for its fourth season.

He will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

A new location that will feature in Stranger Things season four has been revealed during Netflix’s livestream TUDUM event. In a new teaser premiered on the preview showcase, it was revealed that a house dubbed Creel House will be a “super important location” in the new episodes.

The show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer, plus stars Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin) and Joe Keery (who plays Steve) presented the new clip. “It’s very, very strange,” Matarazzo said of Creel House. The teaser shows a big, old-fashioned house with a family moving in, but strange things – like lights flickering and dead animal carcasses appearing on the lawn – soon start to happen.

The fourth season will premiere on the streaming platform in 2022.