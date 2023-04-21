A Quentin Tarantino stage show is coming to London

A Quentin Tarantino-inspired stage show is coming to London, and will celebrate iconic moments and songs from the director’s films.

The cabaret-style show, Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & the Tyranny of Evil Men, has already proven to be a hit in the US and has run for 13 years in Los Angeles. Now, it will be making its way across the pond and is set to arrive in London this summer.

It’ll be set in Hammersmith’s Riverside Studios – kicking off on June 6 – and will run for a 10-week season, ending on August 13.

Created by Shane Scheel, the founder and executive producer of For The Record, and Anderson Davis, who adapted and directed the show, Tarantino Live will reference the countless iconic moments captured throughout films including Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, and celebrate the music used throughout them.

“[It’s] like you’re stepping into the mind of a famous Hollywood director,” Davis told Deadline. ”It’s very, if I may say so, a very fucked up world.”

“You’re going on little tangents left and right, but you’re following the Tarantino cinematic universe from beginning to end,” he continued. “Quentin mashed up movies and we’re doing the same thing to him. We’re mashing up his films with the music from his films.”

According to Deadline, the project is inspired by the director’s restoration of two cinemas in LA, and will see Riverside’s studio two auditorium transformed into “an old abandoned film palace”.

The show will feature sword fights and martial arts, inspired by Kill Bill, and fake gunshots – inspired by practically all of Tarantino’s films. It will also include tracks such as Stealers Wheel’s ‘Stuck In The Middle With You’, which featured in Reservoir Dogs, and “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” – the Vanilla Fudge hit used in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

While Tarantino isn’t the producer of the show, because he found it “very strange to produce your own tribute show”, he does have a “deal for his IP” regarding the production.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday (April 25) and will be available here.

In other Tarantino news, earlier this month, the acclaimed director discussed the poor box office performance of Death Proof and said it impacted his confidence as a director.

The 2007 action-thriller stars Kurt Russell as a stuntman who murders young women with modified cars. The film grossed only $31million (£24.9m) at the box office on a budget of $30million, which is considered a failure compared to Tarantino’s other works.