‘A Quiet Place 2’ becomes first pandemic-era film to surpass $100million at US box office

A Quiet Place Part II has become the first film to surpass $100million in US ticket sales during the pandemic era.

The horror sequel starring Emily Blunt opened in the United States on May 28 after multiple COVID-related delays, and has since generated $108million (£77m) at the domestic box office and another $80million (£57m) internationally.

The $100million mark wouldn’t usually be a notable feat, but because the coronavirus pandemic forced cinemas to close for a long period of time ticket sales have been slow to recover.

The John Krasinski-directed film also holds the record for best three-day haul at the US box office since the pandemic began, generating $48million (£34m) in revenue across its first three days.

Another movie close to hitting the $100million mark is Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which opened simultaneously on HBO Max in April. Domestic ticket sales currently sit at $99.6million (£70.6m), however it’s been sitting around this number for a while now.

A Quiet Place Part II arrived in UK cinemas on June 3, and critics have been sharing their takes, with one calling it “far superior to the first film”.

The Exorcist filmmaker William Friedkin praised it, calling it “a classic horror film”.

“A QUIET PLACE 2 is a classic horror film,” Friedkin wrote on Twitter. “Cinema is back.”

A four-star NME review read: “Krasinski has promised that a third film is coming to close out the story and, given the quality of the first two, it’s extremely welcome. He’s shown himself to be a director worth shouting about, but only once you’ve left the silence of the cinema.”

Meanwhile, a third film in the A Quiet Place franchise has been pencilled in for a 2023 release date by Paramount.

The currently untitled film, which is being written and directed by Jeff Nichols, won’t be a sequel, instead it’s being billed as a next instalment based on an idea from John Krasinski, according to Deadline.