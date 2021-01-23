‘A Quiet Place Part II’ release delayed for the third time to late 2021

The release of A Quiet Place Part II has been delayed again, and will now be released in September.

The highly anticipated sequel is the latest in a long line of films having their release pushed back this week, including Jared Leto’s Morbius and James Bond film No Time To Die.

The film, which sees John Krasinski return as director, was initially due to arrive in UK cinemas on March 20 last year, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Since then, it has had four amended release dates. Its first reschedule was to September 4, 2020, before being pushed again to April 2021. Now, it will – presumably – finally land on September 17, 2021.

Watch the film’s trailer below.

Ahead of its planned March 2020 release date, first reactions to the sequel arrived upon its premiere.

“A QUIET PLACE PART II is the rare sequel that exceeds the original in nearly every way,” said critic Ben Mekler. “A gorgeous film, my heart is still pounding.”

“A QUIET PLACE PART II is ‘Tension: The Movie.’ I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.),” added Mike Ryan from Uproxx.

Last November, Paramount Pictures announced that it’s gearing up to release a third film from its A Quiet Place franchise.

Details of the third film’s plot have not yet been revealed, but sources speculate that it won’t be a direct sequel, but instead broaden the world that the original film introduced, looking at a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are struggling to stay alive by being quiet, as monsters hunt them.