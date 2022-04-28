‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off is a prequel titled ‘Day One’

A spin-off in the A Quiet Place franchise has been confirmed to be a prequel.

The upcoming third film in the franchise was given the title A Quiet Place: Day One by Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (via Entertainment Weekly), confirming it will cover events on the first day the alien creatures descended upon Earth.

In last year’s sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, a flashback sequence showed how the first day played out in Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott’s (Emily Blunt) small town – as an asteroid-like object hurtles from the sky.

Advertisement

This third instalment however is a spin-off film in the franchise, based on an idea from Krasinski. It’s set to be directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig) after original director Jeff Nichols (Mud, Midnight Special) dropped out.

A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to be released September 22, 2023.

A direct sequel to A Quiet Place Part II is scheduled to be released in 2025 after it was announced in February this year. It’s expected Krasinski will return as director, with Scott Beck and Jeff Nichols credited as writers on the project.

A Quiet Place Part II was a huge success at the box office during the pandemic, surpassing $100million in US ticket sales within 15 days of release.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the sequel, NME wrote: “Krasinski has promised that a third film is coming to close out the story and, given the quality of the first two, it’s extremely welcome. He’s shown himself to be a director worth shouting about, but only once you’ve left the silence of the cinema.”