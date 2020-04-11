A ‘Robin Hood’ live-action remake is set to come to Disney+

Robin Hood is set to become the latest Disney film to get a live-action remake.

The 1973 animated film is reportedly set to be adapted in a new version that will come to streaming service Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, work has begun on a new version of the classic tale, and will be directed by Carlos López Estrada, who has directed 2018’s Blindspotting as well as music videos for Billie Eilish (‘When The Party’s Over’) and George Ezra (‘Shotgun’).

Elsewhere, the script will be adapted by Kari Granlund, who worked on Disney’s recent live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

According to the report, the film will feature live-action and CGI animation rather than the hand-drawn methods of the 1973 original, and production is reportedly in the very early stages, especially as the film industry grinds to a halt due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Robin Hood follows Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, Aladdin and more classic Disney tales in getting a new live-action remake for the 21st century, with adaptations of Mulan and The Little Mermaid also upcoming.

Disney+ launched in the UK last month after over a year since its initial US launch. The streaming service made its debut on European shores with a lower streaming quality due to concerns over demand due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

One of Disney+’s biggest shows is The Simpsons, and UK fans have been complaining that the show is “unwatchable” due to episodes from the first 20 seasons of the show being in a different aspect ratio to when they were first broadcast, cutting out iconic background gags in the process.

The first 20 seasons of The Simpsons used a traditional square 4:3 aspect ratio, while Disney+ has stretched the episodes to a widescreen 16:9 on its platform.