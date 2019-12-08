A new scene from the upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is going to be premiered in Fortnight next week.

An exclusive clip of the upcoming film will be played within Fortnite’s Risky Reels drive-in theatre.

Posters advertising the event say that ‘doors open’ for the event at 6:30pm on December 14. The event itself begins at 7pm.

Advertisement

It’s also reported that director J. J. Abrams will also make a brief appearance prior to the premiere.

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker in-game Event will take place December 14 at 2:00pm ET. 💫

So Don't Miss The Massive Event !!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4eDY0JqmRI — GunasamssYT – Fortnite Leaks & News (@Gunasamss_YT) December 7, 2019

Last month (November 29), Star Wars actor John Boyega admitted that he was the unnamed actor behind the blunder that led the script for new film The Rise Of Skywalker to leak online.

Director J.J. Abrams revealed that the script for the upcoming Star Wars film leaked after a cast member left a copy of it “under their bed.”

“I received a call from my agent, saying, ‘Mate, I’ve just received a call from Disney and all the big Gods of the movie industry that you work for, that your livelihood comes from, saying that you lost the most powerful script in Hollywood right now,” Boyega explained to Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

J. J. Abrams had earlier explained on Good Morning America that the script for the upcoming film was posted on E-bay after it was discovered by a cleaner at one of the actor’s houses.

He went on to explain that a Disney employee spotted the script online and “got it back before it sold.”

Abrams said: “One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams told Good Morning America. He added: “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

The director also explained that the film, which is due to arrive in cinemas on December 19, was only completed in late November.