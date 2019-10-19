A sequel to all-female ‘Ghostbusters’ could happen, says director Paul Feig

“I loved that world"

A sequel to the all-female Ghostbusters reboot could be on the cards, according to director Paul Feig.

The 2016 remake of the 1984 classic stars Bridesmaids‘ Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy alongside Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as part of an all-female ensemble cast.

Upon its announcement and subsequent release, the movie was targeted by controversy, sexism, and online trolling. As a result, its trailer became the most disliked movie trailer in YouTube’s history.

Despite this backlash, director Feig has revealed that he’d be up for reviving his version of Ghostbusters in the future.

“I would actually make another Ghostbusters if anybody ever wanted it, because I loved that world,” he told The Guardian in a recent interview. “I was like a kid in a candy store.”

Feig also went on the discuss the upcoming Ghostbusters film helmed by Jason Reitman, which is set in the same universe as the original two releases. The movie is due to arrive next year and stars Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, and McKenna Grace.

“What is weird is when you come into something that brings a set of rules that are unbreakable because, as a storyteller, you’re like ‘Why can’t I break that? Can’t I have fun with that?’” Feig explained.

“We’ll find out when Jason’s movie comes out. If that goes through the roof, I’ll go: ‘Sure, I guess I made a mistake doing a reboot.’

“But I will never apologise for it because I’m very proud of the movie.”

Reitman previously spoke about Feig’s Ghostbusters remake, confirming that his film wouldn’t have many ties to the 2016 release.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them,” Reitman said. “However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.”

Meanwhile, Dan Aykroyd has confirmed he will make a return in the upcoming third Ghostbusters movie.