A socially distanced outdoor cinema is coming to London

A socially distanced outdoor cinema is set to arrive in London this summer.



The Free Range Film Club will screen a series of movies between July and September in a number of “the capital’s finest green spaces”.

Pop-up venues will appear in east, west, south and north London during the run – though exact locations are yet to be revealed.

“Expect a programme of cult classics, feel-good faves and indie flicks,” organisers said.

“Best of all, the balmy nights can be enjoyed entirely alfresco with not a car in sight; just bring a blanket and we’ll deliver bespoke street food and cold crafty tipples direct to your space.”

Groups in attendance will be requested to remain apart, in line with current social distancing rules as well as the government’s ban on mass gatherings. Bookings for the events will be limited.

Those interested in attending have been instructed to “stay tuned” for further announcements – you can register for updates here.

Meanwhile, Cineworld recently set out plans to re-open all of their UK branches in July. This came after the government published a conditional timetable for lifting lockdown restrictions, which stated that cinemas in the UK could provisionally open their doors again from July 4.

Cineworld, who operate 128 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, announced their aim to open all their venues in time to screen upcoming Christopher Nolan film Tenet when it opens on July 17.

“Subject to this and confirmation of the schedule for film releases, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July,” a statement read.