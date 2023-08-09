A24 confirm ‘Talk To Me’ sequel, ‘Talk 2 Me’

A24 have confirmed that a sequel to hit horror film Talk To Me is in the works, titled Talk 2 Me.

The Australian film was released last month, and follows Mia (Sophie Wilde), a young woman who becomes embroiled with the supernatural following a séance with an embalmed hand and the horrors that follow.

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou in their feature directorial debut, Talk To Me also stars Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Joe Bird as Riley, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Miranda Otto as Sue, Zoe Terakes as Hayley and Chris Alosio as Joss.

The movie follows a group of teens who come into the possession of a mummified hand that supposedly connects them with spirits when a seance is performed. When connected to the hand for no longer than 90 seconds, users experience a drug-like high, leading to the teens taking turns to use it.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Philippou brothers will return to direct a sequel, which you can see the announcement for below.

In Talk To Me, Mia, who had lost her mother to an unspecified event, attempts to reach out to the spirit of her dead mother unsupervised, leading to chaos and havoc being unleashed.

Reviewing the film, NME wrote: “This is a horror film and many will watch because they want to be scared – or, at the very least, spooked – and maybe even repulsed by some grisly sights, regardless of solid acting and realistic characterisation. Pleasingly, there are some stomach-churning scenes and a smattering of jump scares.

“Hardcore horror fans should expect less of a full-on festival of bloody carnage and more a new-school chiller in line with the first two films by Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) or Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us). Regardless: for a top-ranking summer fright from Down Under, don’t miss Talk To Me.”