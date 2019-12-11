Aaron Eckhart, who played Harvey Dent in acclaimed comic book film The Dark Knight, has responded to rumours that actor Peter Sarsgaard is to take on the role for upcoming new movie The Batman.

Eckhart, known for supporting parts in Erin Brockovich, Midway and London Has Fallen, played Dent in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 Oscar-winning epic – which saw Gotham’s District Attorney driven insane by a desire to avenge his girlfriend’s death at the hands of the Joker (Heath Ledger).

Now Sarsgaard (Shattered Glass, Garden State) has been mooted to play Dent – nicknamed Two Face in the DC comic series – in a new standalone film about the Caped Crusader.

“I think it’s great, it’s always exciting to see where people will go with these characters,” Eckhart told NME. “But I thought it was Matthew McConaughey? I didn’t know anything until a reporter told me in an interview.”

Previously, it had been rumoured that McConaughey had been cast by Warner Bros., but after director Matt Reeves confirmed Sarsgaard had been added to the production, suspicion began to build amongst fans that he would portray Dent instead.

“I think they’re both great, they’re both great actors,” added Eckhart. “And I think that they’ll, whoever it is, I mean if it’s Peter Sarsgaard or Matthew [McConaughey] or somebody else. I just think, you know, I think that the bar has been set very high by Heath [Ledger] and now by Joaquin [Phoenix]. You know somebody’s gotta take it to another level.

“I played him, I did, I was lucky to be in a great movie with great players. Really, after that I don’t have any feelings towards… I’m not possessive of that character, I’m not upset that they didn’t come back to me.”

Eckhart is currently promoting police thriller In The Line Of Duty, in which he stars as a disgraced cop who finds himself in a race against time to track down a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed. It arrives in cinemas and on digital HD on 3 January 2020.

The Batman is due in US cinemas on 25 June 2021.