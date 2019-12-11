Trending:

News Film News

Aaron Eckhart responds to Peter Sarsgaard reportedly being cast as Harvey Dent in ‘The Batman’

'The Dark Knight' star played Dent in Christopher Nolan's comic book epic

Alex Flood
Harvey Dent
Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent in 'The Dark Knight' and Peter Sarsgaard. Credit: Warner Bros. / Getty

Aaron Eckhart, who played Harvey Dent in acclaimed comic book film The Dark Knight, has responded to rumours that actor Peter Sarsgaard is to take on the role for upcoming new movie The Batman.

Eckhart, known for supporting parts in Erin Brockovich, Midway and London Has Fallen, played Dent in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 Oscar-winning epic – which saw Gotham’s District Attorney driven insane by a desire to avenge his girlfriend’s death at the hands of the Joker (Heath Ledger).

Now Sarsgaard (Shattered GlassGarden State) has been mooted to play Dent – nicknamed Two Face in the DC comic series – in a new standalone film about the Caped Crusader.

Advertisement

Harvey Dent
Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent in ‘The Dark Knight’. Credit: Warner Bros.

“I think it’s great, it’s always exciting to see where people will go with these characters,” Eckhart told NME. “But I thought it was Matthew McConaughey? I didn’t know anything until a reporter told me in an interview.”

Previously, it had been rumoured that McConaughey had been cast by Warner Bros., but after director Matt Reeves confirmed Sarsgaard had been added to the production, suspicion began to build amongst fans that he would portray Dent instead.

“I think they’re both great, they’re both great actors,” added Eckhart. “And I think that they’ll, whoever it is, I mean if it’s Peter Sarsgaard or Matthew [McConaughey] or somebody else. I just think, you know, I think that the bar has been set very high by Heath [Ledger] and now by Joaquin [Phoenix]. You know somebody’s gotta take it to another level.

“I played him, I did, I was lucky to be in a great movie with great players. Really, after that I don’t have any feelings towards… I’m not possessive of that character, I’m not upset that they didn’t come back to me.”

Advertisement

Eckhart is currently promoting police thriller In The Line Of Duty, in which he stars as a disgraced cop who finds himself in a race against time to track down a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed. It arrives in cinemas and on digital HD on 3 January 2020.

The Batman is due in US cinemas on 25 June 2021.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.