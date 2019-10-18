Critics of the 'Breaking Bad' sequel have asked if we really needed the film

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has responded to critics who argue a sequel to the iconic AMC drama wasn’t necessary.

Watch our full video interview with Aaron Paul above

After El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrived on Netflix last Friday, some fans were left disappointed, claiming the move was “unnecessary” and “didn’t add anything” to the story.

“It’s basically an elongated post credit scene with a bit of drama,” added another fan, before claiming, “a 2 hour movie just to provide closure for 1 character is just unnecessary.”

Paul has now responded to the criticism, explaining his own reasons for returning to the story in a new interview with NME.

Asked how he’d answer claims that the project was unnecessary, he said: “I mean so many things in life aren’t really needed, you know? Alcohol, for example, not needed. Is it great? Yeah!”

He added: “Meth. We don’t need meth, okay. Let’s… yeah. I wouldn’t really compare meth and alcohol. But like a cherry on top of a Sunday, not needed. Will I get it every single time? Absolutely.”

The actor went on to praise Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan for both the series and new movie. “I think what Vince did with this is perfect and I think the ending of Breaking Bad was perfect,” said Paul.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is a sequel, of sorts, to the groundbreaking drama about a high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer who turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine in order to secure his family’s future.

The Netflix Original – which is available to stream on Netflix now – picks up immediately after the events of the series’ finale. Jesse is now on the run as a massive police manhunt for him kicks into gear.

“I really think El Camino was just a one-off,” Paul confirmed to NME. “A proper way to say goodbye to this guy.” However, when asked if he was leaving the door open for a return to the character in the future, the star said, “Yeah… I thought I said goodbye to this guy years ago so I don’t know.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie drew 6.5 million viewers in the US on its opening weekend, making it one of Netflix’s most successful original films of the year.