Aaron Taylor-Johnson discusses Bond rumours in new interview

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has again discussed the rumours that he is set to play the next James Bond.

It was reported yesterday (19 March) that an offer had been made to the Tenet actor, asking him to take the iconic role, and that EON Productions were waiting on his response.

Taylor-Johnson is among a few actors who have been repeatedly rumoured for the role, after Daniel Craig stepped down from playing the suave secret agent in 2021 with the movie, No Time To Die.

After avoiding the question in the past and providing vague answers, Taylor-Johnson has discussed the rumours in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

The Kick-Ass star said: “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven The Hunter,” reportedly delivering the answer with a “wry” stare.

He continued: “I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever’s drawn out for me, I can fucking do better.”

Taylor-Johnson is best-known for his roles in action movies, including Bullet Train and Avengers: Age Of Ultron. However, he rose to prominence when he starred as the love interest in 2008’s Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. He also portrayed a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, a biopic directed by his now wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Speaking on his recent filmography, and the health and fitness requirements behind physically demanding films, the actor said: “I don’t necessarily want this to be my brand, doing one action movie after another. But I trained to the point where I was 200 pounds of muscle. I ate so much fucking food. I was so big.”

Last August, Taylor-Johnson swerved giving a response to the 007 rumours, saying in an interview with Esquire: “As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.”

He added: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

In other news, Sam Taylor-Johnson’s new biopic about Amy Winehouse, Back To Black, is hitting cinema screens soon, and NME Screens will be hosting an exclusive preview screening. Find out how to get tickets here.