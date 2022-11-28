Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumoured to be frontrunner for James Bond role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly a frontrunner to become the next James Bond following a secret audition.

The actor, who is best known for starring in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, is said to have impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a screen test at Pinewood Studios.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the frontrunners.”

Taylor-Johnson had his breakthrough role in biopic Nowhere Boy, where he played John Lennon. His other notable credits include 2014’s Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals, Outlaw King and most recently Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt.

A number of actors have been rumoured for the role following Daniel Craig’s final bow in No Time To Die, including Tom Hardy, Paul Mescal, Regé-Jean Page and Idris Elba.

Earlier this year, Broccoli played down speculation that Elba is in contention for the role due to the time commitment.

“We love Idris,” Broccoli told Variety. “The thing is, it’s [the next Bond film] going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12 year commitment.

“So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

In June, Broccoli promised that the 26th film in the franchise will “reinvent” James Bond, but admitted they’re no closer to casting the role.

“Nobody’s in the running,” she said. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through.”