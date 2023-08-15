Aaron Taylor-Johnson won’t deny James Bond rumours in new interview

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has refused to deny rumours that he will be the next James Bond.

Taylor-Johnson was recently among the bookies favourites to replace Daniel Craig along with Snowfall‘s Damson Idris, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Happy Valley star James Norton and Henry Cavill.

Now in a new interview with Esquire about his new film Kraven The Hunter, when asked about the possibility of taking up the Bond role, he replied: “As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.

Advertisement

“I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgements, or their expectations. You lose your fucking mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.”

He continued: “I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is – that’s where I’m at right now.”

Asked if it was exciting to consider what could come next, he responded: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

Taylor-Johnson made similar comments when he was asked about the role earlier this year.

At the time he said: “You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world.”

Advertisement He added: “Because the moment you start believing the shit people say about you, you’ve lost your fucking mind. You’ve lost it.”.

Craig made his fifth and final appearance as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Kraven The Hunter meanwhile, which is an origin story for the Marvel villain and is the fourth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, following Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and last year’s box office flop Morbius, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 6, 2023.