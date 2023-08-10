‘ABBA: The Movie’ to return to cinemas for two nights only

ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event is set to return to cinemas for two nights only on September 17 and 19.

Directed by the Swedish director Lasse Hallström and starring Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, the film goes behind the scenes of the band’s highly successful tour of Australia in 1977.

An official description reads: “The film weaves a captivating mockumentary-style subplot into the narrative. Set against the backdrop of a country radio disc-jockey’s relentless pursuit of an interview with the band, this slapstick comedy of errors explores the hilarious antics that unfold as the determined DJ faces off against ABBA’s devoted bodyguard, who stops at nothing to prevent the interview from happening. Brace yourself for a cinematic experience that combines backstage secrets, unforgettable live performances, and a glimpse into the lives of these musical icons at the pinnacle of their fame.”

The film features remastered footage and renditions of some of ABBA’s biggest hits, including chart-toppers such as ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘SOS’, ‘Name Of The Game’, and ‘Waterloo’. You can watch a clip below.

Additionally, the fan event also delves into the creative minds behind ABBA Voyage, the London-based concert that brings the group back to the stage with the help of holograms.

Other extras include a sneak peek and exclusive footage of ABBA The Museum in Stockholm, as well as lyric videos of their greatest hits and unearthed footage from their 1977 tour.

Mia Segolsson, General Manager of Polar Music International, said in the press release: “I am thrilled that we are finally able to showcase the iconic ABBA: The Movie again across the globe, almost 50 years since its opening. What better place to experience ABBA in their prime than on the big screen together with both new and old fans. ABBA: The Movie is a testimony of the magic that was and is ABBA.”

Tickets for the film go on sale August 16. You can find screening details at abbathemovie.com.