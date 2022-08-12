Actor Anne Heche dies following car crash, aged 53

Actor Anne Heche has died following a car crash last week (August 5) which left her critically injured.

According to the Guardian, the news was confirmed by her family, after they previously announced she’d be taken off life support. Heche was reportedly in “stable” condition following the accident, however, the actor lost consciousness on August 8, with her representatives at the time reporting that she was in “extreme critical condition.”

The Donnie Brasco star was said to have driven her car into an home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista area, leading to severe burn injuries as well as damage to the house.

This story is developing