Disney has paid tribute to an “incredibly talented performer”

American actor Cameron Boyce, who shot to fame on popular Disney Channel properties including Jessie and Descendants, has died aged 20.

The TV and film star died in his sleep as the result of “an ongoing medical condition”, according to a spokesperson speaking on behalf of the Boyce family.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the spokesperson told American broadcaster ABC News, requesting the family’s right to privacy be respected by the media.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Tributes have poured in for the late actor, including from his former co-star, Adam Sandler, whom Boyce acted alongside in the 2010 comedy Grown Ups.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” Sandler wrote on Instagram.

“Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world,” Sandler’s post continued. “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬”

YouTuber James Charles described the young actor as “one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met [sic],” and The Bold and the Beautiful star Rome Flynn said: “Rest in heaven Cameron Boyce. Such a delightful soul. Prayers to his family.”

Although Boyce was just 20 when he passed away, he had been acting for well over a decade. He made his debut at the age of nine in horror film Mirrors and two years later appeared as one of Adam Sandler’s children in hit comedy Grown Ups.

But it was Boyce’s roles in the musical fantasy film Descendants, a massive US ratings success for the Disney Channel, and nanny comedy TV series Jessie, which catapulted him to international stardom.

Over recent years, the actor, who amassed 8.1 million followers on Instagram, had dedicated himself to humanitarian work, winning a Pioneering Spirit award last year for his work with charity the Thirst Project. Boyce is thought to have raised nearly £25,000 to build wells that will enable a whole generation of people access to clean drinking water in Swaziland, Africa.

However, acting wasn’t something Boyce had completely left behind either. Before his death, the actor was slated to appear as pivotal characters in HBO’s new show Mrs. Fletcher as well as a TV spinoff of the film American Satan.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Disney Channel also paid tribute to the late actor. “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” they said. “As a young man, he was fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”