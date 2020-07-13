Actor Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies of breast cancer aged 57

Actor Kelly Preston, star of Jerry Maguire and wife of John Travolta, has died of breast cancer aged 57.

Travolta revealed in a post on Instagram that Preston had been battling the disease for two years.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

Travolta added: “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Figures from the film and entertainment world have been paying tribute to Preston on social media. Josh Gad wrote: “I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss.”

Preston is survived by Travolta and their two children, 20 year-old Ella and 9 year-old Benjamin. Their son Jett died in 2009, aged 16.