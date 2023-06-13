NewsFilm News

Actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash

His agent confirmed that "a car cut him off" while he was riding in Vermont on Monday

By Will Richards
Treat Williams
Treat Williams. Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images.

Actor Treat Williams has been killed in a motorcycle crash, his longtime agent has confirmed.

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed the news to People, revealing that the 71-year-old died around 5pm local time on Monday (June 12) in Dorset, Vermont.

“He was killed this afternoon,” McPherson said in his statement. “He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

He added: “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.

“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films' "The Great Alaskan Race" in 2019
Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films’ “The Great Alaskan Race” in 2019. CREDIT: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Dorset fire chief Jacob Gribble told People that the incident involved Williams and a single car, and that the actor was airlifted to a hospital in New York.
The investigation into the incident is in its early stages, and the scene will be inspected today (June 13).
Across a long and distinguished career that began in 1975, Williams appeared in 1979’s Hair and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

The early 2000s saw him star in Everwood, earning a SAG Award nomination in 2003-04 and appearing in all four seasons.

Later in his career, he also appeared in Netflix‘s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

Paying tribute on Instagram, his Everwood co-star Emily VanCamp wrote: “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family, Treat. Fly high my friend.”

See how fans and colleagues are remembering Treat Williams below.

Williams is survived by wife Pam Van Sant, also an actor, and their children Gill and Ellie.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement