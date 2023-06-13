Actor Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash

Actor Treat Williams has been killed in a motorcycle crash, his longtime agent has confirmed.

Williams’ agent Barry McPherson confirmed the news to People, revealing that the 71-year-old died around 5pm local time on Monday (June 12) in Dorset, Vermont.

“He was killed this afternoon,” McPherson said in his statement. “He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

He added: “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.

“He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Dorset fire chief Jacob Gribble told People that the incident involved Williams and a single car, and that the actor was airlifted to a hospital in New York.

The investigation into the incident is in its early stages, and the scene will be inspected today (June 13).

Across a long and distinguished career that began in 1975, Williams appeared in 1979’s Hair and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

The early 2000s saw him star in Everwood, earning a SAG Award nomination in 2003-04 and appearing in all four seasons.

Later in his career, he also appeared in Netflix‘s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

Paying tribute on Instagram, his Everwood co-star Emily VanCamp wrote: “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family, Treat. Fly high my friend.”

See how fans and colleagues are remembering Treat Williams below.

After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it.

Treat, you were the best. Love you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams had so many great roles in so many great movies. He's in at least 3 of my favourite films just off the top of my head, Deep Rising, Once Upon a Time in America and Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead.

It's a sad day today.#RIPTreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/7YguObZtYu — The Sting (@TSting18) June 13, 2023

I had no idea Treat Williams was an uncredited extra on The Empire Strikes Back. (He was friends with Carrie Fisher & apparently appeared as fun.) He was so cool; what a terrible loss for his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/lYNK79Zu0l — Colleen Mondor (@chasingray) June 13, 2023

In a perfect world, Treat Williams should have been up there with Harrison Ford and Kurt Russell in terms of the classic sardonic, reluctant hero-type. On a completely separate subject, Cliff Curtis' hair is looking spectacular here. #DeepRising pic.twitter.com/SDTwwJmmbH — Timon Singh (@TimonSingh) June 13, 2023

He had it all.

Smart.

Talented.

Funny.

Charming.

Successful.

Handsome.

Compassionate.

Heart of gold.

And that name… Treat Williams. He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance…… pic.twitter.com/7cKP4nETTz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2023

RIP treat williams. if you haven’t seen it you owe it to yourself to watch his buddy cop zombie body horror movie dead heat (1988) tonight. features one of the greatest practical action gore gags of all time from the god of action editing mark goldblatt. pic.twitter.com/mbK5JoO4L3 — josh lewis (@thejoshl) June 13, 2023

Williams is survived by wife Pam Van Sant, also an actor, and their children Gill and Ellie.