Jim Caviezel, who played the role of Jesus in The Passion Of The Christ, has promoted a false QAnon conspiracy theory claiming that children are being drained of their blood.

The actor appeared at the Clay Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday (April 16), which includes a line-up of far-right conspiracy theorists.

Speaking on his new film Sound of Freedom, in which he plays a former Department of Homeland Security agent who quits his job to rescue children from child sex trafficking, Caviezel touched upon the outlandish conspiracy known as “adrenochroming”.

The false theory suggests that rich people torture children to harvest their adrenaline, which is said to contain rejuvenation properties.

Jim Caviezel further pushes the "adrenochrome" conspiracy theory (https://t.co/E3q2Fe2H25): (clip 2/2) pic.twitter.com/xAqNcyJOcz — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) April 17, 2021

“Essentially, you have adrenaline in your body,” the actor said via a video link. “And when you are scared, you produce adrenaline. If you’re an athlete, you get in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you.

“If a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline. And they have a lot of terms that they use that he takes me through, but it’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen. The screaming alone, even if I never, ever, ever saw it, it’s beyond – and these people that do it, umm, there will be no mercy for them.”

Last year, it was confirmed by Caveixel that a sequel to 2004’s The Passion of the Christ was in the works.

“Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft,” he said. “It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.”

The original Gibson film proved very controversial when released, with particular criticism over the film’s violence alongside accusations of anti-Semitism.