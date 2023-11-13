Adam Driver says “fuck you” when audience member asks about “cheesy” ‘Ferrari’ scenes

Adam Driver responded with the words “fuck you” after an audience member asked the actor about the crash scenes in his film Ferrari.

The new biopic follows the story of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari, with Driver taking on the main role.

The actor was appearing at a screening of the film at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival when an audience member questioned him about the “cheesy” scenes.

“What do you think about [the] crash scenes?” they began. “They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTuf — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) November 12, 2023

In response, Driver said: “Fuck you, I don’t know? Next question.”

Ferrari comes from director Michael Mann, and also stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey.

Driver’s casting has attracted some controversy, with the Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino among those accusing the film of “cultural appropriation” as he questioned why Italians aren’t cast more often in Hollywood films.

Favino argued that “parts are given to foreign actors who are distant from the story’s real protagonists, starting with the exotic accents”.

“If a Cuban can’t play a Mexican, why can an American play an Italian? It only happens with us. In another time (Vittorio) Gassman would have played Ferrari. Now, Driver does it and no one says anything,” he added.

In response, Ferarri producer Andrea Iervolino defended the film, saying: “Italian cinema needs to look beyond Italy and come up with synergies with the international film industry, which wants to invest in Italian icons. Films like Ferrari, which will be distributed in 150 countries, promote Italy and Italian genius.”

He also called on the Italian industry to “make films based on stories that speak to the whole world, with international stars who work side by side with our own talent”.

In other news, Mann recently revealed that he plans to work on a sequel to Heat for his next film, and may reunite with Driver on the project.