Adam Driver has said that he went “totally cold” when he saw himself as Kylo Ren in Star Wars for the first time.

Driver will play the villain for the third and possibly last time in the upcoming film The Rise of Skywalker, which is set for release in the UK on December 19.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Driver admitted that he doesn’t like to watch his own films after being left ‘mortified’ from seeing himself on the TV show Girls.

“That’s when I was, like, I can’t watch myself in things. I certainly can’t watch this if we’re going to continue doing it,” Driver said, adding that he then swore off watching his own movies after seeing himself in the Coen brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis.

Driver recalled that he was then obliged to face his fear when he attended the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

“I just went totally cold,” Driver said of the experience of watching the film. “Because I knew the scene was coming up where I had to kill Han Solo, and people were, like, hyperventilating when the title came up, and I felt like I had to puke.”

The New Yorker profile also notes that Driver corrected Spike Lee’s claim that he watched himself in BlacKkKlansman, with the actor saying that he in fact hid in the green room before returning to the theatre for the closing bow at the film’s premiere.

