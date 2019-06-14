Adam Lambert shuts down rumours of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sequel

"I don’t know what they would make the movie about”

Adam Lambert has thrown cold water over the prospect of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel, admitting that a follow-up to the Oscar-winning biopic wouldn’t make sense.

The singer, who has toured alongside Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor since 2012, dismissed the idea in a new interview with NME.

“What would it be? A sequel? How would that work? It doesn’t make sense to me but I haven’t heard anything about it,” he told us.

“But I somehow doubt that. Somehow… I don’t know what they would make the movie about.”

Lambert’s frank dismissal comes after Queen’s frequent video director Rudi Dolezal claimed that the wheels were in motion for a sequel, following the huge success of the 2018 movie.

It broke box office records to become the highest grossing musical biopic of all time and saw Rami Malek winning Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Dolezal had previously claimed that Queen’s manager Jim Beach was planning a sequel that followed the band’s story after their triumphant Live Aid performance in 1985.

It was also reported that Queen nor its management have supported the claims made by Dolezal.