Watch Adam Sandler give hilarious speech “written by his daughters” at Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler stole the show at the Gotham Awards with an acceptance speech supposedly written by his daughters – check it out below.

The actor accepted a Performer Tribute award at the ceremony on Monday (November 28), where he explained how he told his daughters Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, that he “didn’t write a speech” and in response “they said phrases like ‘Rude’ and ‘You’re mean’”.

He added: “I said, ‘Daddy’s fucking tired, you know? Daddy fucking words hard, calm down’. And they were like, ‘Can we write your speech, daddy? So you’ve got something to say?’ I said absolutely.”

In a caveat from his daughters, Sandler delivered the speech in “that goofy Southern accent that you always do your dumb speeches in”.

Adopting a southern accent, Sandler began: “Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards, thank you for giving our daddy, Mr Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime GOAT (greatest of all time) achievement tribute award.

“It means a lot to him seeing that most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini-Oscars that say ‘Father Of The Year’, which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the head shops of Times Square.”

Sandler then explained why his daughters were not in attendance at the awards. “I don’t want to spend the whole night that’s supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubertized buffoons screaming, ‘Where is Timothée Chalamet?’”

Later in the speech, Sandler, supposedly through his daughters’ words, explained what they’d be able to get up to while he was away, including eat his Yodels, try on his Spanx or “dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies”.

He added: “The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet The Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls ‘The Screaming Room,’ which we just call ‘the shower,’ and bellowed out the phrase, ‘Only the Sandman makes people laugh. Fuck every other comedian.’”

As he concluded the six-minute speech, Sandler said: “Well, it’s almost time for us to go watch some more YouTube clips and buy some more Lululemon shit, so we’ll leave you with this: Thank you mommy for putting up with daddy and his crazy fucking moodswings all these years.

“Now that truly is a feat deserving of a lifetime achievement award.”

Sandler is promoting Netflix basketball drama Hustle on the awards circuit, which was released earlier this year. He’s set to reunite with Uncut Gems directors Josh and Benny Safdie on their next film, which will be set “in the world of high-end card collecting”.