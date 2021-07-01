Adam Sandler holds basketball tryouts for new Netflix movie

Adam Sandler is on the hunt for talented basketball players for his upcoming Netflix film Hustle.

A casting call-out shared via social media stated that the film is seeking “highly-skilled basketball players” aged between 18-30.

The tryouts will take place in Delaware, and the successful players will begin shooting in Philadelphia in August. See the full advertisement below.

Advertisement

Hustle is produced by Sandler and LeBron James, and is currently filming. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama will see Sandler “play an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. He then decides to bring the player to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster will also star in the film.

Hustle is one of two dramas that Sandler currently has in development with Netflix. He will also star in an adaptation of sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia. Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano will co-star in the film.

According to Deadline, Spaceman is set to follow “an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

Advertisement

Sandler’s ongoing partnership with Neflix has proved to be a lucrative one. In 2020, it was confirmed that Netflix users had watched over two billion hours of Adam Sandler films.