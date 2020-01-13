Adam Sandler responds to ‘Uncut Gems’ being snubbed by Oscars

Adam Sandler has responded to his movie Uncut Gems being snubbed by this year’s Oscars.

2020’s Oscar nominations were announced earlier today (January 13). Joker leads the way with 11 nods, while 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman follow behind closely with 10 nominations each. But one movie surprised many by missing the cut: Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Heaven Knows What), Uncut Gems is set in the Manhattan diamond district and centres on Howard Ratner, an acquisitive, charismatic jeweller played by Sandler. It also stars The Weeknd.

Advertisement

The universally acclaimed movie proved that Sandler was more than just goofball comedies, but it seems the Academy doesn’t think so with the adrenaline-filled thriller not getting a single nomination.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the snub, Sandler joked that he was happy he no longer had to wear suits and then shouted out former Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” he began his tweet. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

Bates played Sandler’s mother in the 1998 movie, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress this year for her role in Richard Jewell.

Bates later responded to Sandler’s tweet. “I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!!” she shared on Twitter. “I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!!

Not the one we eat at home, Son. ❤️😎🐐 https://t.co/2KDbfUjIXR — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) January 13, 2020

Advertisement

Sandler previously vowed to make a movie “so bad on purpose just to make you all pay” on Howard Stern last month if Uncut Gems got no Oscar love.

The actor’s comments came during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his dramatic turn as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Brothers-directed movie.

Meanwhile, Uncut Gems features the seventh most F-words in movie history, it has been revealed.

In a recent update on the list of movies with the most f-words, the critically-acclaimed thriller now features in the Top 10 with 408 mentions, which equates to three per minute.