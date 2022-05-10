Adam Sandler scouts the 76ers in ‘Hustle’ trailer

The first trailer for Hustle, a new basketball film on Netflix starring Adam Sandler, has just been released – scroll down to watch.

The film stars Sandler as Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Beren, who travels constantly in search of new players.

Hustle is produced by Sandler and LeBron James. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama will see Sandler “play an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad.

“He then decides to bring the player to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Take a look at the new trailer here:

Queen Latifah stars in the film as Beren’s wife, and the wider ensemble cast includes Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Juancho Hernangómez, Jordan Hull and JoJo Siwa.

Hustle is one of two dramas that Sandler currently has in development with Netflix. He will also star in an adaptation of sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia. Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano will co-star in the film.

According to Deadline, Spaceman is set to follow “an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces, and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together.

“It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”