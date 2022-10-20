Adam Sandler to lead Safdie Brothers’ “card collecting” Netflix film

Adam Sandler is set to star in the new film from Josh and Benny Safdie, now in development at Netflix.

The streaming giant has now officially joined the feature, Deadline reports, which sees the Uncut Gems writer-directors currently finishing the script for the untitled feature, which Sandler will lead.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but several sources told the publication the film will be set “in the world of high-end card collecting”. Rumours also suggest filming might begin in the second quarter of 2023.

Sandler previously starred in the Safdies’ thriller Uncut Gems, in which he played jeweller Howard Ratner in a race against the clock after a deal gone wrong.

Back in 2019, Sandler jokingly threatened that he would make a film “so bad on purpose” if he didn’t win an Oscar for Uncut Gems.

Sandler’s most recent film Hustle, released on Netflix on June 8, tells the story of a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, after discovering an extremely talented player abroad, decides to bring him back without his team’s approval.

Meanwhile, Benny Safdie will soon star in The Curse opposite Emma Stone, in a new A24 comedy from Nathan Fielder and co-written by Safdie.

The Curse is a “genre-bending comedy” set to explore “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show,” according to Deadline.