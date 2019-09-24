Adam Sandler tussles with The Weeknd in trailer for new Safdie Brothers film ‘Uncut Gems’

The intense drama also stars LaKeith Stanfield and NBA great Kevin Garnett

The trailer for the new Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems has been released, and it sees Adam Sandler squaring off against The Weeknd.

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Heaven Knows What), Uncut Gems, which is set in the Manhattan diamond district, centres on Howard Ratner, an acquisitive, charismatic jeweller played by Sandler.

An official description of the film reads: “When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

The trailer for the film has now been released, and aside from featuring a series of high-stakes deals, some infidelity and mountains of cash throughout, it sees Sandler’s character tussle with The Weeknd during a club scene.

Watch the trailer below:

Besides The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Sandler, Uncut Gems stars NBA great Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Broadway and Frozen star Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Noa Fisher and more. It is executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Uncut Gems will be distributed in the USA by A24, the studio which worked with the Safdie brothers’ on their last film Good Time. Netflix will distribute the film internationally.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is teasing his ‘Chapter VI’ album once again.

Back in November 2018, the Canadian artist told fans that the ‘Starboy‘ follow-up was “coming soon“. He later shared a mysterious piece of artwork that signalled his next LP.