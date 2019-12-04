Adam Sandler says he’ll make a really bad movie on purpose if he doesn’t win an Oscar for ‘Uncut Gems’

Adam Sandler has threatened to make a movie that is “so bad on purpose” if he doesn’t win an Oscar for his new film Uncut Gems.

The actor’s comments came during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his dramatic turn as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems, an adrenaline-filled thriller from directors Josh and Benny Safdie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

A description of the movie reads: “A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Sandler admitted that it would be a “funny big thing” if he scores his first Oscar nomination for the movie, saying that he’d be “there to win,” before going on to issue a threat.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to fucking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he joked of his next movie. “That’s how I get them.”

Following the interview, Sandler was named Best Actor by the National Board of Review, giving him a boost in the Oscar race.

Renée Zellweger was named the NBR’s best female performance of the year for her turn in Judy Garland biopic Judy.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Adam Sandler’s college acting coach once told him to “choose another path.”

The revelation comes from Brad Pitt in a new interview with two actors as part of Variety‘s Actors On Actors series.