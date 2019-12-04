Trending:

News Film News

Adam Sandler says he’ll make a really bad movie on purpose if he doesn’t win an Oscar for ‘Uncut Gems’

Would he really do such a thing?

Will Lavin
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler has made a threat. CREDIT: Mark Davis/WireImage

Adam Sandler has threatened to make a movie that is “so bad on purpose” if he doesn’t win an Oscar for his new film Uncut Gems.

The actor’s comments came during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his dramatic turn as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems, an adrenaline-filled thriller from directors Josh and Benny Safdie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

A description of the movie reads: “A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Advertisement

Sandler admitted that it would be a “funny big thing” if he scores his first Oscar nomination for the movie, saying that he’d be “there to win,” before going on to issue a threat.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to fucking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he joked of his next movie. “That’s how I get them.”

Following the interview, Sandler was named Best Actor by the National Board of Review, giving him a boost in the Oscar race.

Renée Zellweger was named the NBR’s best female performance of the year for her turn in Judy Garland biopic Judy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Adam Sandler’s college acting coach once told him to “choose another path.”

The revelation comes from Brad Pitt in a new interview with two actors as part of Variety‘s Actors On Actors series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

The Best Films of the Decade: The 2010s

NME -
As chosen by NME
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.