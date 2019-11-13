The revelation came from an interview between Sandler and Brad Pitt

Adam Sandler’s college acting coach once told him to “choose another path”.

The revelation comes from Brad Pitt in a new interview with two actors as part of Variety‘s Actors On Actors series.

“This is my favourite Adam Sandler story that I heard from [film director] Bennett Miller,” Pitt says during the interview.

“It was that you were at NYU, and it was an acting coach, I believe. And he said to you, ‘I want to take you out for a beer.’ This is what I’m told. You guys went to a bar, and he kindly said to you: ‘Think about something else. You have to choose another path.’ Truth?”

Sandler then confirmed that the incident was true, before Pitt continued with the story.

“There’s a second part to this story. This is why it’s my favorite Adam Sandler story, and I think it says a lot about you. That you ran into him at your height, when you’re getting the ultimate payday, and you’re with a bunch of friends, out at a bar. Anyone would think that’s the opportunity where you rub it in his face.

“And reportedly, what you did was you introduced him to your friends, and you said: ‘This is the only teacher to ever buy me a beer.’ True?”

Once again, Sandler confirms that it did in fact happen.

Adam Sandler’s new film with The Weeknd, Uncut Gems, is arriving next January.

Brad Pitt meanwhile, starred in 2019’s Ad Astra, a film NME called “a sci-fi masterpiece”, and Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.