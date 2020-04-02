News Film News

AFI launches quarantine movie club with Steven Spielberg

"On behalf of optimism in this time of global uncertainty"

Charlotte Krol
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
The Wizard of Oz (1939) starring Judy Garland. CREDIT: MGM

The American Film Institute (AFI) has launched a new movie club aimed at boosting people’s spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Steven Spielberg, who is an AFI trustee, introduced the new initiative on video via the institute’s official Twitter page on Tuesday (March 31), saying that anyone who loves films can join in and get access.

The first movie to kick things off was The Wizard Of Oz, the 1939 classic that Spielberg said is a fitting choice for the current climate. “Right now, at this moment in our history, what better message is there than ‘There’s no place like home?'”

The club is a daily virtual gathering organised, the AFI said, “to leverage our collective love of film on behalf of optimism in this time of global uncertainty”.

Special guests will announce select movies of the day in short videos that will be posted on AFI website and shared on social media platforms. Viewers can watch each day’s offering by visiting the following link.

Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: JB Lacroix/WireImage

The AFI said its aim is “creating a communal viewing experience during these unprecedented times of social distancing.”

“AFI’s goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety. We’re honoured to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way,” said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO told The Hollywood Reporter.

In other news, see NME’s up-to-date list of all the film and TV productions/roll-outs that have been delayed due to the pandemic here.

