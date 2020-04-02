AFI launches quarantine movie club with Steven Spielberg

The American Film Institute (AFI) has launched a new movie club aimed at boosting people’s spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Steven Spielberg, who is an AFI trustee, introduced the new initiative on video via the institute’s official Twitter page on Tuesday (March 31), saying that anyone who loves films can join in and get access.

The first movie to kick things off was The Wizard Of Oz, the 1939 classic that Spielberg said is a fitting choice for the current climate. “Right now, at this moment in our history, what better message is there than ‘There’s no place like home?'”

In this time when we’re reminded “There’s no place like home,” we’re launching the #AFIMovieClub – with the help of the legendary Steven Spielberg. Let’s all watch together – at home. https://t.co/HUI6lG3PAw pic.twitter.com/wA0VVRbW5I — AFI (@AmericanFilm) March 31, 2020

The club is a daily virtual gathering organised, the AFI said, “to leverage our collective love of film on behalf of optimism in this time of global uncertainty”.

Special guests will announce select movies of the day in short videos that will be posted on AFI website and shared on social media platforms. Viewers can watch each day’s offering by visiting the following link.

The AFI said its aim is “creating a communal viewing experience during these unprecedented times of social distancing.”

“AFI’s goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety. We’re honoured to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way,” said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO told The Hollywood Reporter.

