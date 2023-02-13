‘AIR: Courting A Legend’ trailer: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in this sneaker story

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to reunite for AIR: Courting A Legend – check out a new trailer above.

Affleck is set to direct AIR: Courting A Legend, which is based on the true story of how Nike creating its iconic sneaker the Air Jordan and the company’s relationship with basketball great Michael Jordan.

“Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionises the world of sports and contemporary culture,” reads the synopsis for AIR: Courting A Legend, with Affleck set to star as Nike’s CEO Phil Knight.

“This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.”

The first trailer was premiered earlier this week while a new, Big Game Spot was shared during the 2023 Super Bowl.

AIR: Courting A Legend is set to release April 5 and will star Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, Matthew Maher and Chris Messina.

Last year, Ben Affleck said that Matt Damon helped him quit portraying Batman, though he is set to appear as the caped crusader in The Flash.

The pair recently co-starred and wrote Ridley Scott’s medieval epic The Last Duel, which they proudly declared to be a feminist film.

Based on the 2004 book of the same name by Eric Jager, the film is based on the true story of the last medieval trial by combat. Released in 2021, Ridley Scott blamed millennials with “fucking cell phones” for the disappointing box office takings.